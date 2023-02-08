Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graco Price Performance

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $3,434,452 over the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

