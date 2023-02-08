Barclays PLC Sells 3,306 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Barclays PLC cut its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

MYR Group Trading Up 0.5 %

About MYR Group

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

