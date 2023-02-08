Barclays PLC Sells 42,069 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,069 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,166,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

