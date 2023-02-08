Barclays PLC Sells 4,582 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 29.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 376.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MLI stock opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

