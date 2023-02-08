Barclays PLC Sells 605 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 578.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,136,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lowered Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Shares of ACA stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.