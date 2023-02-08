Barclays PLC Sells 947 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 61.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 16.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $37,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

OSI Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.