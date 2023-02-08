Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 723,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE BHLB opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.