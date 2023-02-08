Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

NYSE BEP opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -213.33%.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

