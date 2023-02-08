C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Up to $25.88

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.88, but opened at $27.46. C3.ai shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 13,171,770 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Down 11.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.