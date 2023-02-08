Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Cavco Industries Profile

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

