Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg



Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

