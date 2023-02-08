Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

