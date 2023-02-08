Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Chegg Stock Down 17.1 %

Shares of CHGG opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

