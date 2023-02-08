Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chegg by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

