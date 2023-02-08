Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down to $46.66

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.66, but opened at $40.78. Children’s Place shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 270,382 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Children’s Place from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $556.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.