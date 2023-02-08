Clear Investment Research LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.14.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.76.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

