CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CommScope were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $22,785,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,085,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,210 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

CommScope Stock Up 1.7 %

About CommScope

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

