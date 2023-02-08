Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $267.56 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.14. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.