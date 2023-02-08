Cowen Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $148.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.75.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE TFII opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.74. TFI International has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $124.83.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after acquiring an additional 676,650 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,298,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.