Cowen Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $135.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.