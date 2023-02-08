Craig Hallum Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.78.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

