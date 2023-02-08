Creative Planning Acquires 3,786 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fisker were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,547,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after buying an additional 167,941 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Fisker by 20.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after buying an additional 667,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fisker by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fisker by 26.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,817,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after buying an additional 383,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

Fisker Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:FSR opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208 over the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.