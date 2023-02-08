Creative Planning Acquires 4,260 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in UiPath were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth $64,462,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock worth $192,960 over the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

