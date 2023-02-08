Creative Planning Acquires New Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

