Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

CLM stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

