Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 194,260 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 17.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HIX stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

