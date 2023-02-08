Creative Planning Decreases Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 426.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 662,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 13,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,150 shares in the company, valued at $12,095,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,218 shares of company stock worth $3,172,993. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

