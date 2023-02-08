Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Veru were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Veru by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth about $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 653.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Veru by 194.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

VERU opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -0.25. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.22). Veru had a negative net margin of 212.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

