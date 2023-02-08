Creative Planning Has $215,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

