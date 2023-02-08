Creative Planning Has $216,000 Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after purchasing an additional 265,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,329,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 468,877 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,032,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 265,768 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,372 shares of company stock valued at $342,038 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

