Creative Planning Invests $220,000 in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.51%.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.