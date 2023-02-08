Creative Planning Invests $221,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 352,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Primerica by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,114,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Primerica by 1,115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 111,277 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,536,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

Primerica Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $166.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $166.64.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.