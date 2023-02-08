Creative Planning Invests $223,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NOV by 5.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 2.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.93 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

