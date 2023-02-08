Creative Planning Lowers Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,341,000 after buying an additional 2,087,577 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,571,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 714,047 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,614,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 160.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 914,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 563,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.