Creative Planning Makes New Investment in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Creative Planning bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STEW. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $4,095,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $881,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

STEW opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.