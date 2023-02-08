Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of TPX opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

