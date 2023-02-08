Creative Planning Purchases 15,667 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 771,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE TEF opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.37 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 2,302.30%.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

