Creative Planning Purchases 8,592 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Creative Planning boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ICL Group by 153.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 75.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 116.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,649,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 886,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2,085.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 880,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. Barclays reduced their price target on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ICL Group Trading Up 0.3 %

ICL Group stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.



