Creative Planning Purchases New Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of APLE opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

