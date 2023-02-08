Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 21,018 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 10.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBDC opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

