Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 8,557 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.01. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 18.33%. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.