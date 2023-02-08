Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 729.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,563,000 after buying an additional 6,042,378 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 44.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,188 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,695,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 148.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 731,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 436,859 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 993,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,292 shares during the period.

Shares of FND opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

