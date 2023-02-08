Creative Planning Sells 15,219 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Premier Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth $4,983,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Premier Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $29,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Premier Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $902.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Premier Financial

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

