Creative Planning Takes $215,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

KNSL opened at $302.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $187.03 and a one year high of $334.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

