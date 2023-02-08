Creative Planning Takes $217,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BWX Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 864,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,551,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 42.67%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

