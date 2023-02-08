Creative Planning Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average of $118.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $153.71.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,026 shares of company stock valued at $6,029,697. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

