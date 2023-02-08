Creative Planning Takes Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after buying an additional 319,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,445,000 after buying an additional 282,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

XHR opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.