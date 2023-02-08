Creative Planning Takes Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after buying an additional 319,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,445,000 after buying an additional 282,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %
XHR opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
