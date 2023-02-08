Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

