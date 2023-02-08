CX Institutional Purchases 18,276 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,811.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

