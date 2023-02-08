Cypress Capital Group Buys 38,079 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2,708.6% during the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 195,099 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,793.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,347,000 after buying an additional 958,992 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.4% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,985,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,327 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,975.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 222,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 211,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

